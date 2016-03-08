Have Daisy Lowe, Thomas Cohen split up?

Model Daisy Lowe and her boyfriend Thomas Cohen have reportedly split up after just a few months of dating. The 27-year-old model had only been dating musician Cohen, 25, the widower of her late best friend Peaches Geldof, since the beginning of the year but the romance has already “fizzled out”.

“This is a relationship that could have a chance in the future. It’s fizzled out at the moment because Daisy has lots of modelling jobs and Thom has got the kids and is planning more solo gigs,” mirror.co.uk quoted a source as saying.

“They are both busy, but they get on really well and are still close friends. A relationship just wasn’t working out for them at the moment,” the source added.

However, friends have not ruled out the possibility of Lowe and Cohen rekindling their romance in the future.