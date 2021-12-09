Harry Potter Reunion First Look: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released on January 1, 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ HBO Max)

Harry Potter Reunion is finally happening! The teaser of the highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion was out a few days ago on December 6. Today, the promotional image of the upcoming Harry Potter Reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Returns to Hogwarts has surfaced for everyone.

Widely celebrated Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint who played the role of Hermione Granger, Harry and Ronald Weasely will be seen together in this most awaited reunion. The cast will join other cast members of the eight Harry Potter films for the special reunion. The three of them in the picture are seen sitting together in a room which is likely the Gryffindor Common Room in Hogwarts as HBO Max announces the release of the Reunion.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

The Return of Hogwarts will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter–especially the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone which was released in November 2001. The Reunion, just like Friends, will be made on HBO Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will have the cast over for conversation and fun.

Based on JK Rowling’s book series, Harry Potter made overnight stars of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The reunion teasers show a “return to Hogwarts”, where Harry Potter was taught magic. Stellar cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Robbie Coltrane and Evanna Lynch will also be the part of this reunion. Chris Columbus, Director, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, will also be present at this special reunion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be out on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max.