Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts first review is out for fans!

The first reviews of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is out for fans. The trailer of the reunion special, which dropped earlier this month, promised a fun-filled ride for fans of the Harry Potter franchise. Featuring our all-time favorite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, among others, Return to Hogwarts takes us back to the memorable moments from the movies.

The first review of the movie of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts says that the two-hour nostalgic ride but may also bore you right off the bat.

Variety’s Caroline Framke in her review wrote, “Depending on whether you’re a longtime fan or a skeptical observer of the franchise, this wholehearted embrace of bottled magic may either thrill or bore you right off the bat. For anyone whose loyalties lie somewhere in between (as is the case for this viewer, a onetime “Harry Potter” obsessive whose devotion faded into adulthood), “Return to Hogwarts” manages to unearth enough genuine sincerity, and occasionally even jolts of pathos, to keep from becoming quite as sticky sweet as one of Harry’s treacle tarts.”

Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson wrote, “What’s all wrong is the tone of relentless self-congratulation maintained throughout the nearly two-hour show, the actors’ stroking of each other’s egos and the inflated sense of importance everyone gives the movies—they were important, yes, but it’s tiresome hearing it again and again.”

On the other hand, Metro.co.uk’s Sabrina Karr wrote, “While there are some notable faces missing from the program, it’s heartening to see many of the actors come together for what might be the first time in years. Gary Oldman and Daniel mirror Sirius Black and Harry with their heartwarming bond, while watching the Weasleys reunite in the Burrow is truly a delight.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.HBO Max, a WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform, is yet to be launched in India.