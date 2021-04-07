Harry and Meghan’s first production with Netflix is docu-series also starring the former; details

Harry and Meghan to produce Netflix show. (Photo:Instagram/@meghanmarkle_official)

Erstwhile prince, Harry is making his OTT debut with a Netflix Show. The project will be titled, “Heart of Invictus”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently signed a production deal with the docu-series makers. Incidentally, Harry is also the founder of Invictus Games 2014 that organizes athletic games for injured army members.

The project helmed by Archwell Productions will show the journey of a group of extraordinary competitors, also members of armed forces from all parts of the world, who suffered life-changing injuries and are all set to compete at the Invictus Games at The Hague in 2022. The multi-episode series include the bytes or competitors and organizers.

Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsidel and producer Joanna will steer the show. Harry will appear on the camera and also serve as an executive producer for the series. The project will provide significant funding to the cause that Harry calls ‘global healing, human potential service.”

The news comes six months after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming service, Netflix. The duo will be producing documentaries, docu-series, scripted series, children program as well.

Invictus Games uses the power of sports to inspire healing, rehabilitation and respect for the men in uniform. Harry founded Invictus Games after he visited the Warrior Games where he witnessed how sports can be a life-changer both physically and psychologically. The games till now have been held in UK, US, Canada, Australia.

Harry and Meghan made much noise with a widely-viewed interview with celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey last month. A revelation made in the show sparked news and garnered a staggering 17. 1 million views in the US only, where it was broadcasted.