  • MORE MARKET STATS

Harry and Meghan’s first production with Netflix is docu-series also starring the former; details

By: |
April 7, 2021 2:44 PM

The news comes six months after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming service, Netflix.

Harry and Meghan, Netflix show, heart of the invictus, invictus games, Duke and duchess of sussexx, Harry and meghan to produce shows with NetflixHarry and Meghan to produce Netflix show. (Photo:Instagram/@meghanmarkle_official)

Erstwhile prince, Harry is making his OTT debut with a Netflix Show. The project will be titled, “Heart of Invictus”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently signed a production deal with the docu-series makers. Incidentally, Harry is also the founder of Invictus Games 2014 that organizes athletic games for injured army members.

The project helmed by Archwell Productions will show the journey of a group of extraordinary competitors, also members of armed forces from all parts of the world, who suffered life-changing injuries and are all set to compete at the Invictus Games at The Hague in 2022.  The multi-episode series include the bytes or competitors and organizers.

Related News

Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsidel and producer Joanna will steer the show. Harry will appear on the camera and also serve as an executive producer for the series. The project will provide significant funding to the cause that Harry calls ‘global healing, human potential service.”

The news comes six months after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming service, Netflix. The duo will be producing documentaries, docu-series, scripted series, children program as well.

Invictus Games uses the power of sports to inspire healing, rehabilitation and respect for the men in uniform. Harry founded Invictus Games after he visited the Warrior Games where he witnessed how sports can be a life-changer both physically and psychologically. The games till now have been held in UK, US, Canada, Australia.

Harry and Meghan made much noise with a widely-viewed interview with celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey last month. A revelation made in the show sparked news and garnered a staggering 17. 1 million views in the US only, where it was broadcasted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Harry and Meghans first production with Netflix is docu-series also starring the former details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19; under home quarantine
2Music delivered byte-sized! Idea is to build a community of music fans and artists: Prithvi Shankar, CEO and co-founder, humit
3Maharashtra’s weekend lockdown, fresh curbs make tinsel town face a new roadblock