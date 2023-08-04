Harman Baweja to Karisma Kapoor: Four Bollywood actors we want to see more of in the coming years

Any great film or show is a combination of various elements – right from its storyline, direction, and costumes to writing and its set of actors. While these may differ from film to film, one can never take away a solid performer’s craft from them. With Indian content being in its best phase right now, there’s so much to look forward to.

Over the years, we have had actors who blew our minds away with their breakthrough performances and some even returned to acting after a long hiatus. Celebrating such underrated germs, from Harman Baweja to Karisma Kapoor, below we list down four game-changing actors who we want to see more of in the coming times. Let’s have a look at them:

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja (Source: IMDb)

Writer, Producer and Actor Harman Baweja returned to acting in Hansal Mehta’s web series ‘Scoop’. Essaying the role of a tough cop who’s pivotal to the story, Harman Baweja steals the show in his first long-format show. Owing to his breakthrough act in ‘Scoop’, critics and audiences couldn’t stop raving about Harman Baweja’s fantastic comeback as Harshavardhan Shroff in the series. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the actor in more such promising roles, leaving a deep imprint on them with his work.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah (Source: ANI)

Shefali Shah is easily one of the most genuine and gifted actors the Indian entertainment industry is gifted with. Having delivered various noteworthy performances in series and films like ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Darlings’, Shefali Shah always dominates the screen with her powerful performances. Taking a look at her standout roles, we wish to see more of her in all her glory in the future.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Source: ANI)

One of the finest female movie stars in Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor is a natural when it comes to performing in front of those cinematic lenses. A favourite of audiences for decades, Kapoor recently starred in the Zee Studios series ‘Brown’ essaying the role of a tenacious cop. Great news for all cine lovers out there, Karisma Kapoor will be seen in a film after a long span of 12 years in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ which is scheduled for a 2024 release.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen (Source: ANI)

One of the most celebrated performers of Hindi cinema, Sushmita Sen returned to acting after a long hiatus with her small screen debut in Disney+Hotstar Special’s ‘Aarya’ in 2020 playing the role of a mafia queen. Having received immense love for her performance in the show, Sushmita reprised her role in the second season of the series in 2022. She’s such a solid actor leaving audiences eagerly waiting to see more of her in different roles.