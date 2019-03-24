Happy Sardar Malayalam movie: Kalidas Jayaram to play lead role

Let’s wait and watch whether Kalidas Jayaram’s ‘Happy Sardar’ will set a new benchmark of excellence in Malayalam cinema the way ‘Punjabi House’ did.

Anything Punjabi in film title and music is likely to win hearts in God’s own country, or so the Kerala film industry recognizes from hits such as ‘Punjabi House’ and ‘Mallu Singh’. The ‘Punjabi’ culture has an instant appeal with the Kerala audience, as does Punjabi food and music. Many Malayalam movies are known to showcase Punjabi-style songs while portraying marriage sequences to give it a rich and vibrant mood. Now, for moviegoers, another ‘Punjabi House’ like a movie can be expected in Malayalam cinema. The film grapevine is abuzz with news that Kalidas Jayaram is playing the lead role in the upcoming film, “Happy Sardar”, with Merin as the lead heroine. An interesting tidbit for moviegoers is that the film “Happy Sardar” is set to script history in Malayalam cinema for being the first of its kind to be directed by a married couple – Sudeep and Geethika. Yes, you read this correctly! This marks the first time in Malayalam cinema when a director couple are set to launch their film together

For several decades in Malayalam cinema, the best and most loved films were mostly those that focused on the state’s social and cultural aspects. However, the early 90s witnessed a surge of popular social comedies that coincided with the dominating presence of very talented mimicry artists marking their presence as actors in the Malayalam film industry, one of the first and most noted entrants in the early 80s was none other than actor Jayaram, followed by many other talented artists from the world of mimicry including Sainudeen, Kalabhavan Mani, among others.

Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram’s Instagram post with Trisha goes viral

In fact, the Rafi-Mecartin directed Malayalam film, ‘Punjabi House’ was a trendsetting movie that had its share of fans and critics. With ‘Punjabi House’ Malayalam cinema set a new benchmark for covering social comedies that pertained to those who are non-Malayalis living in the state. The movie’s success was also proof that a ‘deaf and dumb’ hero can spin a blockbuster hit at the box office and keep the cash registers ringing at a time when superstars with ‘god-like’ abilities were being showcased to the reality-loving Malayali moviegoers. The movie was such a big hit in Kerala that director Priyadarshan remade this Malayalam blockbuster hit in Hindi.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, ‘Chup Chup ke’ was also an instant hit at the Bollywood box office though Malayalam cinema lovers claim that the Hindi movie is not a patch on the original laugh riot. Even after fifteen years, the famous ‘wrestling scene’ in Punjabi House can make Malayalis roll on the floor in laughter. The best part about an iconic film like ‘Punjabi House’ is not just it breaks every known rule in its film making book but it makes memories come alive for the resilient human spirit in a way that you can still smile your way while thinking about it even through the toughest times.

Let’s wait and watch whether Kalidas Jayaram’s ‘Happy Sardar’ will set a new benchmark of excellence in Malayalam cinema the way ‘Punjabi House’ did.