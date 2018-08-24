Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection: Jimmy Shergill, Sonakshi Sinha starrer to beat Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Genius on day 1

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is expected to earn more than Genius on day 1. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection: This Friday, fans are being treated with two films of different genres – Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi and Genius. While the former is a family entertainer, the latter appeals to the youth. Even though neither of the films feature any Bollywood superstar, they do have an impressive line up of actors like Jimmy Shergill, Sonakshi Sinha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who can draw a niche audience to the theatres.

Both the films had a slow start on Friday with around 10 per cent occupancy but film and trade business analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi’s day 1 collection could be better than that of Genius.

The film is a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi which released in 2016 and did a decent business on the box-office. The Mudassar Aziz directorial stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jasie Gill, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra.

“The first instalment did a decent business. The second one should open around Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 crore but it all depends on how the evening shows perform,” Johar said. Even though the makers have retained the entire cast from the first part, one name that is missing is of Abhay Deol. However, Johar believes that it won’t have any impact on the film’s collection.

“Every actor has his own fan following. But, this is a completely new film with Sonakshi and other actors. The audience will decide if they want to watch the film on the basis of trailers and promotions. If they liked the trailer, they will definitely go. Obviously, if Abhay Deol would have been there it would given a continuity to the film,” he said.

The other release on the week is Genius through which Anil Sharma, the director of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Apne’ is launching his son Utkarsh Sharma. The veteran filmmaker has used every weapon in his armour to make this film a success. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in Genius, the music has been given by Himesh Reshammiya.

However, the film has failed to create a buzz and is unlikely to go past the Rs 1 crore mark on day 1.

“The trailer has not generated right curiosity among the target audience. The marketing efforts too didn’t hit the bullseye and that is why there is a low opening. If the film is good it will definitely pick up but the initial numbers are very low,” Johar said.

Apart from competing against each other, these films will also face a tough competition from Gold and Satyameva Jayate which are going strong at the box-office in their second week.