Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Box Office Collection Day 1: No ‘happy’ opening for Sonakshi Sinha starrer, earns this much

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Box Office Collection Day 1: This Friday, Bollywood buffs have two films lined up- Sonakshi Sinha’s Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Genius. Both the films are from different genres and are expected to attract a certain audience. Coming to Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the film with a star cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill and Diana Penty is the sequel of 2016 release Happy Bhag Jayegi, which was an unexpected hit and a surprise success at the box office. Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi during morning shows was pegged at 5 per cent.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel was quoted as saying that the film at maximum may gross Rs 1 Crore on Day 1. Kadel in Times Now report said that the Mudassar Aziz directorial will face a tough time from the two biggies on the box office- “Gold” and “Satyamev Jayate”. He said that the film might not open to huge numbers as the lead actress Sonakshi Sinha hasn’t seen a major hit in the last many years, so considering her track record, the film might not be a success at the box office.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told FinancialExpress.com that the film should open around Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 crore, and could be better than the collection of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Genius. Johar added that the film’s collection depends on the evening shows. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jasie Gill, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra, while the only name missing from the first part is Abhay Deol.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi on Day 1 grossed Rs. 3.36 lacs from 15 screens in Australia & Rs. 2.42 lacs from 7 screens in New Zealand.

The second release of the week is Genius starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Utkarsh Sharma. Utkarsh is the son of Anil Sharma, the director of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Apne’, who is also the director of Genius. The film has failed to create a buzz and is even expected to gross Rs 1 Crore.