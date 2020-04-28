  • MORE MARKET STATS

Happy Birthday Samantha trending on Twitter! Naga Chaitanya bakes cake with the help of a recipe on phone

By: |
Published: April 28, 2020 4:41:22 PM

The actor turned 33 on Tuesday and she was presented with a cake by her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Happy Birthday Samantha, Samantha Akkineni latest news, Samantha Akkineni birthdaySamantha Akkineni with her husband Naga Chaitanya. (Image: Instagram/Samanth Akkineni)

Happy Birthday Samantha is trending on Twitter! The hashtag ‘Happy Birthday Samantha’ has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning. Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni is the cause for the trend. Samantha, who turned 33 on Tuesday, was presented with a cake which her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya baked. Samantha posted a video of Chaitanya baking the cake with the help of a recipe on his phone, while their pet dog followed him around. She also shared images of herself praying before she cut the cake.

Several colleagues of the actor took to social media to wish her on her happy day. Actress Tamannaah Bhati had on Saturday revealed a poster made for Samantha’s birthday and said that she was lucky to have Samantha in her life. The poster addressed Samantha as Thalaivi.

Related News

Writer Gopi Mohan on Tuesday also shared the poster and captioned it with two quotes which praised her as an actor and how well she can inspire directors, and said that he thought both quotes suited her.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to wish Samantha on her special day, saying that she was happy getting to work with Samantha and wished her good health.

The official Twitter handle of Pratyusha Foundation, the non-profit organization founded by Samantha, also wished the actor on her birthday while saying that she is the force that empowered several people through the foundation.

Actor Vennela Kishore also wished Samantha and said that she is an amazing person, who is intelligent, noble, and a great friend.

Samantha was last seen in the film ‘Jaanu’, a Telugu remake of 2018 Tamil film 96. According to IE, the actor is next slated to be seen Vignesh Shivn’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Happy Birthday Samantha trending on Twitter! Naga Chaitanya bakes cake with the help of a recipe on phone
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor summoned by Uttar Pradesh police
2Fighting COVID-19: Kudos! Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood, plasma for vaccine study
3When Kate Winslet was recognised as Rose from ‘Titanic’ in Himalayas during her trip to India