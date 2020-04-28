Happy Birthday Samantha trending on Twitter! Naga Chaitanya bakes cake with the help of a recipe on phone

Samantha Akkineni with her husband Naga Chaitanya. (Image: Instagram/Samanth Akkineni)

Happy Birthday Samantha is trending on Twitter! The hashtag ‘Happy Birthday Samantha’ has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning. Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni is the cause for the trend. Samantha, who turned 33 on Tuesday, was presented with a cake which her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya baked. Samantha posted a video of Chaitanya baking the cake with the help of a recipe on his phone, while their pet dog followed him around. She also shared images of herself praying before she cut the cake.

Several colleagues of the actor took to social media to wish her on her happy day. Actress Tamannaah Bhati had on Saturday revealed a poster made for Samantha’s birthday and said that she was lucky to have Samantha in her life. The poster addressed Samantha as Thalaivi.

On an exceptionally special occasion, I’d like to reveal #SamanthaBirthdayCDP

The way she has driven her career is something I look up to ❤️

A beauty with brains,super stylish,a people’s person & an extremely diligent & talented actress!

I’m Lucky to know her ????@Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/hQ7OpWIDPn — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 25, 2020

Writer Gopi Mohan on Tuesday also shared the poster and captioned it with two quotes which praised her as an actor and how well she can inspire directors, and said that he thought both quotes suited her.

#HappyBirthdaySamantha@Samanthaprabhu2 ???????? “If u leave a room making the director excited & inspired,they will want more of that feeling..and that’s when they hire u.”

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances.” Both quotes suits her.#HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/94eMc7ZGY2 — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) April 28, 2020

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to wish Samantha on her special day, saying that she was happy getting to work with Samantha and wished her good health.

Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love ❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 28, 2020

The official Twitter handle of Pratyusha Foundation, the non-profit organization founded by Samantha, also wished the actor on her birthday while saying that she is the force that empowered several people through the foundation.

Wishing our dear founder, @Samanthaprabhu2 a wonderful birthday ????????

Hope you continue to inspire through the years to come.

You are the force that empowers our every single attempt towards brightening more lives. #HappyBirthdaySamantha #PratyushaSupport pic.twitter.com/YkxAtujArm — Pratyusha Support (@PratyushaOrg) April 27, 2020

Actor Vennela Kishore also wished Samantha and said that she is an amazing person, who is intelligent, noble, and a great friend.

Wishing a happy happy Birthdayyyyy from one of the most amazing persons, incredibly intelligent human being, the noblest of all the nobles and a super awesome friend to you Sammmm????????..Lots n Lots of love to youuuuuuuu @Samanthaprabhu2 #HappyBirthdaySamantha ???? pic.twitter.com/vcrvU67OQD — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) April 27, 2020

Samantha was last seen in the film ‘Jaanu’, a Telugu remake of 2018 Tamil film 96. According to IE, the actor is next slated to be seen Vignesh Shivn’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.