Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Lesser known interesting facts about the Southern starlet!

Samantha Akkineni has done amazing works in the past and that has resulted in her to be as one of the top actresses of South Indian cinema. It's a special day for Samantha as she turns a year older today (April 28). Yes, the south beauty is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and fans from across the country, have poured in good wishes for the actress. Born to a Telugu father and a Malayali mother, there are numerous reasons why Naga Chaitanya's wife is at top of her game in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Working In Two Big Industries Samantha Akkineni works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu cinemas. These are undoubtedly the two biggest industries down south. Before stepping into the film industry, Samantha explored the field of modelling and later on was spotted by the renowned filmmaker, Ravi Varman. It was in 2010 when this beauty made her acting debut and ever since then there's looking back. Movies With Naga Chaitanya Samantha Akkineni has had some fabulous hits to some flops as well. Her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in which she shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya was a blockbuster. The actress has appeared majorly in hero-centric roles. She has done three films with Naga Chaitanya before getting hitched – Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. After marriage, the first film that the duo did was Majili and it received positive reviews. Instagram Favourite Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are adorably called as ChaySam by fans and their Insta pictures go viral instantly. This couple has huge fan followers across the country and netizens literally wait for the duo to share some lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. ChaySam remained tight-lipped while they were dating but as they made it official, pictures of the couple flooded on the internet. Be it pictures of any outing, engagement or their lavish destination wedding, this couple tops the list when it comes to PDA. They just don't shy away from giving relationship goals. Beauty With Brains Samantha Akkineni is not just a brilliant actress but when it comes to fashion statements, this actress tops the list. Be it any traditional avatar or sharp, edgy looks, Samantha has given major fashion goals and we really can't stop drooling at those lovely photoshoot pictures that she shares on Instagram. She is truly bold and beautiful! For those who don't know, Samantha works to promote handloom textiles in Telangana. Two years ago she was appointed as the brand ambassador for Telangana Handlooms. Controversial Tweets Samantha Akkineni has been in limelight for the controversial posts she shared on Twitter. Be it pertaining to any films or nasty remarks made by celebs or any women-centric concern, the actress voices her opinions through the micro-blogging platform. Samantha Akkineni is known to be one of the most humble actors down south. Her fans are impressed to see how she handles her personal and professional life. Samantha Akkineni does belong to the most popular family of South Indian Cinema, but that has not stopped her from acting in films. We wish the beauty a great year ahead. Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni!