Happy Birthday Prabhas: The only Indian star to have four Pan-India films

The epic period drama franchise ‘Baahubali’ headlined by Pan India star Prabhas shattered all box office records and ever since there was no looking back for the megastar, who celebrates his birthday today!

Prabhas’ fandom is on another level not just in India but internationally as well and apart from having cash registers ringing at the box office, everything from firecrackers to thalis was named after his iconic character ‘Baahubali’ on his home turf.

Overseas, Prabhas’ images were plastered across milk bottles in Japan and his Japanese fans also named a mint candy after him. In Russia, his fans bestowed him with the Russian Heart Award, making him only the second Indian actor after legend Raj Kapoor who impressed Russian people. In China, his fans superimposed his image alongside the Avengers, something that went viral and dominated their digital platforms. And these are only a few examples of the megastar’s crazy, unwavering fandom across the world.

Interestingly, Prabhas is also the only Indian star to have 4 Pan India films namely the mythological magnum opus ‘Adipurush’, the action drama ‘Salaar’, Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which also marks his career’s 25th film.

Considering the scale of these pan-Indian films, we can only anticipate the magnitude of the megastar’s impact on his fans across the world. Prabhas has lots to celebrate this birthday since, after the record-breaking success of the Baahubali franchise and Saaho, fans can’t wait for his upcoming roster, all of which are among the country’s most expensive films that boast of state-of-the-art VFX, mega-canvas depictions and larger-than-life treatments.