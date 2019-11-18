Happy Birthday Nayanthara: A look at the solo outings of the lady superstar of the south

It’s clear that she makes her work speak for her and her fans lovingly call her ‘Thalaivi’ the equivalent of lady superstar.

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South, celebrates her 34th birthday today. She has a cult following with a wide variety of versatile roles under her belt.

Also Read | Nayanthara’s bold statement! Lady superstar of south speaks her mind again

The actress is known for not promoting her films and staying away from the limelight. She has become a trailblazer in the industry for the same. It’s clear that she makes her work speak for her. Her fans lovingly call her ‘Thalaivi’.

The following films built the cult status of the bold actress and helped her reach new heights in the South film industry as a solo lead:

Aramm

The 2017 drama, directed by Gopi Narainar starred Nayanthara as the film’s solo lead. She took up the role of a District Collector in India. She has to deal with a village’s problem of water shortage. She has to relieve the suffering of the people of the village. Both critics and audiences enjoyed the film. The film was also honoured at the 65th Filmfare Awards South. Even Nayanthara became the recipient of the Best Actress trophy for the role.

Kolamavu Kokila

A Tamil black comedy, the film once again showed Nayanthara in the lead role. She played an innocent girl who gets entangled into smuggling drugs in order to pay for her mother’s treatment. Her character was completely unpredictable and the film was a huge box office success. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the 2018 film was another feather in Nayanthara’s incredible filmography.

Maya



In 2015, when Tamil cinema preferred horror-comedy, Nayanthara chose to go against the norm by doing a horror movie. She took a risk that paid off. The movie made a good amount of money at the box office. It pleased her fans and critics as well. As her first attempt at doing solo films, the movie gave her the confidence boost she needed.

Dora

The film earned, Nayanthara appreciation for her choice of script. She backed a first-time filmmaker. She avenges the death of a young child through the spirit of her dog. Despite a lukewarm response to the film, it established the actress as the lady superstar of the south. The emotional backstory in the film allowed her to use a wide range of emotions in another horror genre film of her career.

Her recent film, Darbar stars superstar Rajnikanth. It is slated to release on 15 January 2020 on the occasion of Pongal. Darbar will be Rajnikanth’s 167th outing and will mark his return to playing a cop after a 27-year gap. The film is produced by Alijah Subhaskaran and directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame. It reunites Nayanthara with the Ghajini filmmaker days after she expressed her regret of taking a minor role in the Asin-Suriya film.