Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif: What the actor said on her mother’s influence, her siblings

Katrina has six sisters and one brother and is close to all of them. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Katrina Kaif is among the few female Bollywood superstars to have gone toe-to-toe with their male counterparts in terms of popularity and draw. Despite criticism over her acting and stuttering Hindi, the Hong Kong-born actress has managed to remain at the top for a good 15 years. On her 38th birthday today, here’s a look at some unknown aspects of the life of Katrina, the person.

Katrina’s mother was a Harvard graduate and had a successful career, only to give it all up and join a charitable organisation as a non-profit lawyer. As a result, much of Katrina’s early years were spent travelling — from Hong Kong to Japan, then China and France, to Hawaii and finally London.

Having an absentee father, Katrina was very close to her mother and mentioned several times that her favourite childhood memory was dancing with her. Her parents separated when Katrina and her siblings were quite young. Their mother raised them all and “did a wonderful job”, Katrina once said, adding that they grew up with the belief and inspiration to be able to find themselves in the world. Katrina said her mother did not feel the need to force her children to go to college for formal education or get a degree. She had herself found fulfilment in off-beat things and wanted her children to tread their own paths. Her only brother is a professional rock climber and skier.

Katrina also said she felt a sense of loss having to grow up without a father. She was not in touch with her father and she missed that a lot growing up. Seeing friends with wonderful fathers, who acted as pillars of support, did give her regrets. But she chose not to complain, and instead felt grateful for the other things she had. Katrina also said her father did not try to get in touch with her after she had achieved fame. He was a decent man and came from a good family, adding that he was affluent and did not need to come back because his daughter had hit the big time, she said.

Katrina has six sisters and one brother and is close to all of them. While her youngest sister Isabelle also works in Bollywood, the other siblings have hardly any clue about the industry. While they lend her support and are happy for her success, they don’t have that connect. Isabelle was also with her elder sibling during last year’s nationwide lockdown.