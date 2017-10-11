Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: As Big B turns 75, here are 10 iconic roles played by the actor in Bollywood

He started his career in the year 1969 and bagged his debut role as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: October 11, 2017 marks the 75th Birthday of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Son of noted Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad. He started his career in the year 1969 and bagged his debut role as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani. The megastar has completed more than 45 years in the industry. He married his Sholay co-actor Jaya Bhaduri in the year 1973. The actor is known for his work and persistence in the industry. He has portrayed a number of memorable characters and many of his popular dialogues are often memorised by his fans. Some of his notable films include- Anand, Parwana, Reshma Aur Shera, Bawarchi, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam, etc.

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on Twitter and he is known for sharing some very interesting posts also. On the day of his 75th birthday, while the actor is on a vacation with his family to Maldives, he took to social media and shared a number of posts. He wrote, “T 2574 – The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me .. a thank you shall never be enough.” Another tweet by the actor said, “T 2574 – BPKSNLJS : bina parishram ke saans nahin lee ja sakti.” In order to wish the veteran actor a very Happy Birthday, here are some iconic roles that he played in the industry over 45 years, take a look-

1. Dr. Bhaskar Bannerjee (Babu Moshai) in Anand (1971)

2. Vikram (Vicky) in Namak Haraam (1973)

3. Jai in Sholay (1975)

4. Anthony Gonsalves in Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

5. Vijay in Don (1978)

6. Ravi in Satte Pe Satta (1982)

7. Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Agneepath (1990)

8. Tiger / Shekhar in Hum (1991)

9. Narayan Shankar in Mohabbatein (2000)

10. Debraj Sahani in Black (2005)

From all his fans, we send warm greetings to the actor on his Birthday!