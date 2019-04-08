Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: Interesting facts about Telugu actor that will surprise you!

Akhil Akkineni has turned 25 today.

The young, handsome and dynamic actor of Tollywood, Akhil Akkineni has turned 25 today. The star is the third-generation actor from the Akkineni clan after grandfather Nageswara Rao and father Nagarjuna Akkineni. His half-brother Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and sister-in-law Samantha Akkineni are also popular actors of the entertainment industry. On the occasion of this special day, we are sharing with you some of the interesting facts about the actor that will definitely surprise you.

Before making a debut with Akhil, the actor appeared for the first time on the silver screen as a child artist at the age of 1 in his father Nagarjuna’s movie, Sisindri, which was released in 1995. The film was the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Baby’s Day Out.

Apart from being a talented actor, he is also a good cricketer. In the 2010 edition of Tollywood Trophy, he played in father Nagarjuna’s team and won man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series trophies. In 2015, Telugu Warriors won the CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) under his captaincy.

In 2014, he did a cameo in Manam, which featured the entire Akkineni family – Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. It also starred his mother Amala Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni.

Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram Post:

On the professional front, the star will be next seen in an untitled film opposite Taxiwaala actress Priyanka Jawalkar. The film is rumoured to be directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. It will be bankrolled by Geetha Arts who had also produced Geetha Govindam. It is being speculated that Akhil may team up with filmmaker Bhaskar who shot to fame with Siddharth’s Bommarillu.

Akhil was last seen in Mr Majnu opposite Nidhi Agerwal. It was directed by Venky Atluri and was an average affair at the box office.