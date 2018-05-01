Happy Birthday Ajith: How Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Twitterati wished Thala Ajith

Ajith rose to fame with Aasai, a romantic thriller in which he was paired with Suvalakshmi. (Source: IE)

Tamil superstar Ajith is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday. The actor is an inspiration to many youngsters and is one of the most celebrated stars in the Kollywood industry. Having started his career in 90s, Ajith has gone on to act in films like Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Vaali and Citizen among others. He reigned as the leading romantic man for a few years after which he established himself as the action hero. Many prominent celebrities took to Twitter and wished the actor on his birthday.

Dhanush wrote,”Wishing a very happy birthday to #ajith sir 🙂 may you have a rocking blockbuster year sir.” Meanwhile, actress Kajal Aggarwal also took to Twitter and wrote,”Happy birthday to an amazing actor and one of the best people I’ve shared the screen space with, #AjithKumar sir. Wish you health, happiness and well-being! #HBDThalaAJITH.”

The famous music director Sam CS wished him in his own style,” Wishing the one & only #Thala of Tamil Cinema a very happy birthday. #Ajith sir is an inspiration to many.#MayDay”.

Here are top birthday wishes for Ajith:

Happy birthday to an amazing actor and one of the best people I’ve shared the screen space with, #AjithKumar sir. Wish you health, happiness and well-being! #HBDThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/tL90p4cCJ1 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 1, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to #ajith sir 🙂 may you have a rocking blockbuster year sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2018

“Mudhugelumbu Sithainthum …

My Game is Beyond Pain”

How apt that a person who keeps breaking through so much of physical turmoil, to stride on & succeed against huge odds , should be born on #MayDay : ) #HappyBirthdayAjith #NeverEverGiveUp #HBDThalaAJITH #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/w3mIwThnTb — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) May 1, 2018

Here’s wishing #Thala #Ajith a very happy birthday ????????????The most elusive star of Tamil cinema who is an inspiration for so many youngsters ????God bless him and family ????#HBDThalaAJITH #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/TgI3pDEpI3 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) May 1, 2018

Wishing the one & only #Thala of Tamil Cinema a very happy birthday. #Ajith sir is an inspiration to many.#MayDay — Sam CS (@SamCSmusic) May 1, 2018

Wish u a very happy birthday day dear Ajith sir! U r an inspiration to me & many! May God bless u with more good health,more love & more happiness! Love u sir????❤???????? pic.twitter.com/YZGzurEgHS — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) May 1, 2018

More than everything… he has earned the name of being one of the most nicest human beings, which is the most difficult thing to earn from ppl! Happy happy birthday Ajith sir !!! #thala #HappyBirthdayThalaAjith — Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) May 1, 2018

Happy birthday #thala Ajith sir ♥ always will admire you for what ur ☺???????? stay blessed always ????????‍♀️???? love ???? #HBDThalaAjith — suza kumar (@suza888) April 30, 2018

#HBDThalaAJITH

Happy Birthday to #Thala #Ajith sir, May God bless you with great health……… Keep inspiring….. ???????????????????????????????? — Vijay Sethupathi (@ActorSethupathy) April 30, 2018

Happy birthday dearest most respected #Ajith sir. ???????????????????????? lots and lots of love to you and the family always ! pic.twitter.com/8wcYiG5igG — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 1, 2018

Happy birthday to my thala #AJITH

Wishing you the best of health and a lot of successful films sir. You’ve always been inspiring us and I’ve learnt a lot in life coz of you. Thank you for that Sir. #HBDThalaAJITH — Dharan kumar (@dharankumar_c) May 1, 2018

Happy birthday #Ajith kumar sir. You have been & will always be my inspiration thala!! 🙂 Live & Let Live… ????❤❤❤ #ProudFan #HBDDearestThalaAjith — Shakthy M Ponuthurai (@Irshakthy) May 1, 2018

#HBDThalaAJITH

Happy birthday Thala Ajith on behalf of @VigneshShivN fans

May the world speak about u ❤

Keep inspiring us with ur works, great human , soft-hearted person ,

May all your dreams come true

We wish always happiness will surround you ????#HBDThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/lBmMzA81PP — Vignesh ShivN Fan Club (@vigneshshivanFC) May 1, 2018

Ajith rose to fame with Aasai, a romantic thriller in which he was paired with Suvalakshmi. His other popular movies are Ullasam, Unnidathil Yennai Koduthen, Kadhal Mannan, Aval Varuvala, Amarkalam, Vaali, Mugavari and Kadhal Kondein.

Ajith is also known for his strong social values. In 2011, he broke down all his fan clubs after he discovered some of them were abusing and using his name to raise funds. Numerous regarded Ajith’s intense move would unfavourably affect his profession but the actor remains to be one of the most loved actors.

On the work front, Ajith is currently working on Siva’s Viswasam which is expected to go on floors from the first week of May. This is the fourth time Ajith is working with Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam, and Vivegam.

Ajith's forthcoming film is Siva's Viswasam. The rustic show is expected to go on floors from the first week of May. This is the fourth time Ajith is working together with chief Viswasam additionally stars Nayanthara, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah.