​​​
  3. Happy Birthday Ajith: How Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Twitterati wished Thala Ajith

Happy Birthday Ajith: How Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Twitterati wished Thala Ajith

Tamil superstar Ajith is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday. The actor is an inspiration to many youngsters and is one of the most celebrated stars in the Kollywood industry.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 1, 2018 2:53 PM
Ajith rose to fame with Aasai, a romantic thriller in which he was paired with Suvalakshmi. (Source: IE)

Tamil superstar Ajith is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday. The actor is an inspiration to many youngsters and is one of the most celebrated stars in the Kollywood industry. Having started his career in 90s, Ajith has gone on to act in films like Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Vaali and Citizen among others. He reigned as the leading romantic man for a few years after which he established himself as the action hero. Many prominent celebrities took to Twitter and wished the actor on his birthday.

Dhanush wrote,”Wishing a very happy birthday to #ajith sir 🙂 may you have a rocking blockbuster year sir.” Meanwhile, actress Kajal Aggarwal also took to Twitter and wrote,”Happy birthday to an amazing actor and one of the best people I’ve shared the screen space with, #AjithKumar sir. Wish you health, happiness and well-being! #HBDThalaAJITH.”

The famous music director Sam CS wished him in his own style,” Wishing the one & only #Thala of Tamil Cinema a very happy birthday. #Ajith sir is an inspiration to many.#MayDay”.

Here are top birthday wishes for Ajith:

Ajith rose to fame with Aasai, a romantic thriller in which he was paired with Suvalakshmi. His other popular movies are Ullasam, Unnidathil Yennai Koduthen, Kadhal Mannan, Aval Varuvala, Amarkalam, Vaali, Mugavari and Kadhal Kondein.

Ajith is also known for his strong social values. In 2011, he broke down all his fan clubs after he discovered some of them were abusing and using his name to raise funds. Numerous regarded Ajith’s intense move would unfavourably affect his profession but the actor remains to be one of the most loved actors.

On the work front, Ajith is currently working on Siva’s Viswasam which is expected to go on floors from the first week of May. This is the fourth time Ajith is working with Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam, and Vivegam.

Ajith’s forthcoming film is Siva’s Viswasam. The rustic show is expected to go on floors from the first week of May. This is the fourth time Ajith is working together with chief Viswasam additionally stars Nayanthara, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top