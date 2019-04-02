Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Here are 10 throwback pictures that map the Singham star’s Bollywood career

Ajay will be seen in the historic action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has proved to be more than just a stern-looking romantic lover. Right from where he started in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Madhu that bagged him a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor, the superstar who turned 50 today, has certainly seen astounding growth in his box office numbers while bringing balance with his entertaining romantic comedies to displaying an action hero persona.

The actor married Kajol in 1999 and has two kids, Nysa and Yug. On his birthday today, we map his throwback looks from the early days of his career and thanks to fan clubs, that are the real archives of Bollywood, photographs of Ajay were seen. From his good old days of wearing spectacles and flaunting some longer lustrous hair streaks to donning a hulking presence with a more intense look, the 50-year-old has come a long way.

Being one of the most versatile actors in the industry, he has always been an introvert who creates magic once the camera is on. The actor might have done a fewer number of films compared to his contemporaries like Akshay Kumar, yet he has had a huge footfall at the theatres. Besides this, he had been wiser in choosing scripts that end up becoming blockbusters. Check out these 10 throwback photos of the Singham superstar…

TWEETS:

When I actually tried to solve a paper puzzle and was looking at human kind. #throwback pic.twitter.com/zmSTTludGQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 3, 2018

Throwback to when I thought specs were cool… pic.twitter.com/KFWke1jNqy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 4, 2018

Throwback to good old days with long locks. pic.twitter.com/qgfs00X3Hs — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 7, 2018

Major #Throwback to this moment from Kachche Dhaage with @ajaydevgn and #SaifAliKhan! Immortal songs from the film https://t.co/5FzZO85iii pic.twitter.com/yfGCxVIbTI — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) October 12, 2017

Ajay had once even shared a photo with his dad Veeru Devgan. He was a stunt and action choreographer, and film director in Bollywood. He directed the movie Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in the historic action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut, it also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, and is set for a January 10, 2020 release. Apparently, the movie will clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

The actor will also feature in the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De opposite Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay has been signed up for Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The actor will make a special appearance in the Telugu period drama.