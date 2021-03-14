Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Inside Mr Perfectionist’s world of super-nostalgic family pics!

Aamir Khan's fans are waiting for his remake of Tom Hanks classic ‘Forrest Gump’ as Lal Singh Chaddha. (Photos: Aamir Khan)

Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, is celebrating his 56th birthday today. In a career spanning over three decades, Aamir Khan has enthralled us with stunning performances. Loved as a ‘chocolate boy’ in his ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ days in the early 90s, Aamir Khan moved to edgier roles in movies such as ‘Ghulam’ and ‘Sarfarosh’. Then came the period dramas such as ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Mangal Pandey’ that not only proved Aamir Khan’s acting abilities but also showed his amazing quality acing the look for his characters. Known for dedicating his entire year to just one movie, Aamir Khan has rewritten the rules of the Hindi film industry. As legions of fans wish the Superstar on his 56th birthday, here’s a look at these loved-up posts by Khan that give us a glimpse into his world. These black and white photos are making us all too nostalgic! What about you? Here’s a trip down memory lane:

My parents, Faisal and me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Y72Bc4Sgbl — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 12, 2019

My mom, dad and Nikhat, my elder sister… happy Mother’s Day Ammi!

???? pic.twitter.com/5VWUoLPJxi — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 12, 2019

The cutest in the world… mazi baiko ❤ pic.twitter.com/1azLWw0jSF — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 22, 2019

Aaila! Amar aur Prem do legends ke saath! Aur woh bhi Wembley Stadium mein!!! Oui ma!!!

Thank you for the pic Sir @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/kaARBDIum2 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 6, 2019

And me and my dad… pic.twitter.com/WNbMUflGgG — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 18, 2017

From being a rebel in ‘Rang De Basanti’ to shaping a revolution in ‘Dangal’, Aamir Khan has been one of the leading stars of the ‘Khan Trinity’ of Bollywood. While there are many forgetful roles such as ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, Khan’s power-packed performances and comic timing are what legends are made of. He has been honoured with Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. While he has been away from the silver screen for a very long time, his fans are waiting for his remake of Tom Hanks classic ‘Forrest Gump’ as Lal Singh Chaddha. The Instagram posts by Kareen Kapoor Khan have revealed that Khan will be seen in the role of a Sikh sporting a turban. Born on Pi Day, it seems greatness was written in Aamir Khan’s stars. Here’s wishing Aamir Khan a very happy birthday!