Happy 40 baby: Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her husband Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday. Alia posted a photo from Ranbir’s birthday party as he posed against a wall that read, ‘Cheers to forty years.’ Sharing the photo, Alia captioned it, “Happy 40 baby 💛♾.” Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

The duo was recently seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra which has been declared a hit by film trade analysts. Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra and started dating each other. The couple got married in April and announced their pregnancy in June.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Ranbir shared that he is very dependent on his wife. He said, “I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me.”

Alia added, “In any relationship, after a while, there comes a time when you complete each other. I think the best part about our relationship is that separately we are okay, but together, we are better.”

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, and soon after the duo announced that they are all set to become parents. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to Luv Ranjan’s next film where he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal where he shares screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.