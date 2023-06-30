Hansal Mehta to Sahil Sangha, 5 directors who have dominated the OTT space

The rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms has revolutionized the entertainment industry, offering viewers a plethora of engaging content. Behind these successful OTT shows are visionary directors who have contributed immensely to this space. Here, we highlight five exemplary directors who have made their mark on the OTT space with their exceptional storytelling and groundbreaking series –

1. Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti, a talented filmmaker, made waves in the OTT space with her gripping series, ‘Dahaad’ under the banner of Tiger Baby. Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, this intense show captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and outstanding performances.

2. Sahil Sangha

Sahil Sangha, known for his success with the family sitcom ‘Mind the Malhotra’, which aired for two seasons, has expanded his repertoire in the OTT space. Sangha has now ventured into the genre of suspense and thrill with ‘Kafas’ streaming now on SonyLIV, which showcases his ability to captivate audiences with intense, dynamic and engaging storylines. Sangha’s transition to different genres and exceptional viewership solidifies his position as an exceptional director in the OTT realm.

3. Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta, known for his realistic and hard-hitting approach, created yet another masterpiece with the OTT series, ‘Scam’ produced by Applause Entertainment. Mehta’s storytelling skills combined with impeccable performances by the cast delivered a gripping narrative that kept viewers engaged.

4. Raj and DK

The dynamic duo of Raj and DK, took over hearts of fans with their popular and binge-worthy series ‘Farzi’, and ‘Family Man’. Raj and DK’s directorial finesse shines through in their ability to create entertaining and engaging narratives.

5. Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia, a director well-loved by Indian households, showcased his brilliance in the OTT space with the series ‘Criminal Justice’ under the banner of Applause Entertainment. This all-time favorite thrilled audiences with its suspenseful and intense storyline.