Hansal Mehta casts Paresh Rawal’s son, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson for crime thriller

Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahaan and Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya will star in Hansal Mehta’s next crime thriller, the director has announced. This will mark Mehta’s first collaboration with long-time friend Anubhav Sinha on the film, being touted as a “big action commercial thriller”. Sinha, a noted filmmaker in his own right, will produce the film.

The two lead actors have already undertaken months-long gruelling training to prepare for their respective characters. Rawal made his screen debut last year with Bamfaad on Zee5. Mehta’s film will mark his silver screen debut.

The selection of the actors was on the basis of their acting talent and potential, Mehta reportedly said, adding that considering the film’s subject, he wanted fresh faces for it. Mehta said the characters Kapoor and Rawal play would be intricate, adding that the audience would love them.

Speaking on the casting of two debutants, Sinha said both he and Mehta wanted newcomers because they didn’t want the characters to have any star baggage attached.

In a statement, Sinha said that both Kapoor and Rawal would bring fresh energy and excitement to the roles. He added that they wanted new actors to play the leads in this human story because they wanted the audience to feel that they were watching characters rather than stars. Sinha said shooting for the film had already begun and commended the two young actors for the efforts they have been putting in.

Mehta is best known for Shahid, CityLights, and Aligarh and the superhit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the sequel to which is scheduled to release in 2023. Sinha, meanwhile, directed Mulk, Thappad, and the critically acclaimed Article 15.