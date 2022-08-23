Haddi motion poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar; Check pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can fit any character without putting in much effort. Throughout his career, he has managed to shock the audiences with the choice of his roles. In the recently launched motion poster of his upcoming film Haddi, the actor can be seen in an all-new avatar. He has dressed up as a woman. The motion poster begins in a warehouse with title credits. The camera then pans to give a glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed as a femme fatale. He can be seen sitting on a powerful stance on a sofa. An iron rod with blood stains is also placed near him.

The poster also mentions that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character would be called Haddi in the film. The movie will be shot in areas around Western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The first look of Nawazuddin from Haddi has left his fans intrigued. As per the official description of the film, Haddi is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It’s co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.

Talking about his character, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film.”

Writer and director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, “It’s going to be a double whammy, as Haddi gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin. Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience’s interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can’t wait to start filming”.

Anandita Studios says, “Working on a project as unique as Haddi has been a great opportunity. We are happy and equally excited to collaborate with Zee Studios on the film.”

Shariq Patel says, “Haddi, is a special film and viewers will get a peek into a world rarely seen on screen. We are thrilled to have Nawaz play this unique character”.

Akshat has worked as a second unit director in popular web series AK VS AK, and Sacred Games, and as a dialogue writer in the recently released movie Major.

Haddi is scheduled to release in 2023.