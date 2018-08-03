Hackers blackmail Deepti Naval using internet browsing history, demand Rs 3.9 lakh in bitcoin

Deepti Naval, 66, has filed a complaint with police after she received a malware scam email threatening to publicise her internet browsing history. (Source: IE)

Amid repeated concerns over the safety of netizens and inadequate protection from the threat of cyber crimes, a reputed actress-director has found herself caught in the midst of an attempted blackmail. Deepti Naval, 66, has filed a complaint with police after she received a malware scam email threatening to publicise her internet browsing history. The hackers have reportedly demanded $5,600 in bitcoin which comes down to nearly 0.74 bitcoin or Rs 3.9 lakh. The actress has been asked to arrange the money within 24 hours.

The actress approached the police after she received a mail on Tuesday which contained her ‘username’ and ‘password’. The mailer claimed to have videos of her browsing certain sites. Talking to TOI, the actress said that she has been told by the police that it was a trash mail and to ignore it.

According to the data provided by Statista earlier this year, Cybercrime in India rose 44% between 2013 and 2017. The data said that out of the 3,474 cyber crime cases reported in India last year, a majority related to online banking – indicating the need for stronger digital policy even as the government makes a push for going cashless.

More than half of these cyber crimes in the country are being committed by fraudsters from an obscure place called Jamtara in Jharkhand, Union Home Secretary Rajib Gauba had said during a conference on homeland security in May this year. He said that Jamtara, located in Santhal Pargana region, has become the “underbelly” of digital India due to the notoriety it received as the country’s cyber crimes hub.

“Jamtara is a sleepy town in the tribal region of Santhal Pargana. It continues to be an obscure town. But in the last few years it got the notoriety as cyber crimes hub,” Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, said.

“More than half of India’s cyber crimes, mostly committed by fraudsters posing as bank managers, were traced back to this small town. This place has become digital India’s underbelly,” he had added.