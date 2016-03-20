Gwen Stefani recruits son for promotional clip

Rocker Gwen Stefani has recruited her two-year-old son to help promote her new album This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

The new release dropped recently and to mark the occasion, Stefani posted a video of her prompting little Apollo to urge fans to buy it online.

In the adorable footage, the singer told her kid to tell “everybody” to go to iTunes.

Little Apollo follows mother’s instructions and then asks “Why?” prompting an out-of-shot Stefani to reply, “‘Cause momma’s record…”

Stefani did not really need Apollo’s help as her new album hit the top of the iTunes chart hours earlier.

“Omg (oh my God)!!!!! THANK U!! !!!!! can’t believe it????!!!!!!!! Love u,” an excited Gwen tweeted.

Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, was also thrilled. He took to Twitter and added: “I am freaking out!!! Congratulations @gwenstefani!!!!”

Stefani also shared a photo of her and Apollo cuddling on her social media pages, adding the caption: “Thank u everyone who made me #1 on iTunes! #blownaway ThisIsWhatTheTruthFeelsLike.”