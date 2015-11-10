Gwen Stefani goes on bird shopping with kids

Singer Gwen Stefani was on a bird shopping date with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and 20-month-old Apollo.

The 46-year-old Gwen Stefani went to an exotic bird store in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, three months after she filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale, reported E! online.

The “Rich Girl” hitmaker played with several colorful parrots and Kingson was seen holding a green and yellow bird in a cage to take home.

Two weeks ago, the singer bought the kids a cute little parakeet.

“We got a new family member #parakeet #tigarlily gx,” she posted on wrote on Instagram.