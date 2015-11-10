​​ ​
  3. Gwen Stefani goes on bird shopping with kids

Gwen Stefani goes on bird shopping with kids

Singer Gwen Stefani was on a bird shopping date with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and 20-month-old Apollo.

By: | Published: November 10, 2015 8:37 AM

Singer Gwen Stefani was on a bird shopping date with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and 20-month-old Apollo.

The 46-year-old Gwen Stefani went to an exotic bird store in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, three months after she filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale, reported E! online.

The “Rich Girl” hitmaker played with several colorful parrots and Kingson was seen holding a green and yellow bird in a cage to take home.

Two weeks ago, the singer bought the kids a cute little parakeet.

“We got a new family member #parakeet #tigarlily gx,” she posted on wrote on Instagram.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top