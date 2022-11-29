Guru Randhawa and Varun Tej to Agastya Nanda and Ahaan Panday: Bollywood debuts to watch out for in 2023

The year 2022 has seen some enormous releases and films roaring at the box office. Post-pandemic films have brought the audience back to the theatres with some great stories and a stellar cast. 2023 is going to be filled with powerful debuts. Here’s a list of actors who are all set to make their Bollywood debut:

Varun Tej:

Varun Tej is stepping foot into the Bollywood industry with his bilingual film #VT13. The actor will be seen in a new avatar and will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer for the very first time, and we are more than excited to see him on screen.

Agastya Nanda:

The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is all set to mark his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s aspirational project The Archies. While nothing has been revealed about his role, the film will receive a Netflix release and also stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Guru Randhawa:

It’s no more a secret that the ace singer Guru Randhawa is making his Bollywood debut in 2023 with a family entertainer titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Guru will be seen playing the protagonist in the movie which also stars Saiee M Manjrekar and Anupam Kher.

Ahaan Panday:

Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Pandey, will be stepping into Bollywood with his upcoming movie that has not been announced it. It is believed to be a superhero film starring Ajay Devgn and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Junaid Khan:

The son of Aamir Khan seems to be following his father’s footsteps — as he is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in 2023. Junaid is already shooting for his debut film titled Maharaja.