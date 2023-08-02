‘Guns & Gulaabs’ trailer out: Netflix’s new series starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav will be premiered on August 18

The first trailer for Netflix’s much awaited “Guns & Gulaabs,” starring Dulquer Salmaan (“Chup”) and Rajkummar Rao (“Bheed”), is out. The series was created as part of a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix by India-based filmmaking team Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., also known as Raj & DK.

The series merges genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a governing gang, and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. It is set in the imaginary village of Gulaabganj and is created as a tribute to 1990s Bollywood. A trio of schoolmates also experience the innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, along with heartbreak and treachery.

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), T.J. Bhanu (“Afwaah”), Gulshaan Devaiah (“Dahaad”), and the late Satish Kaushik (“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”) are present in the cast. Krishna and Nidimoru are most recognised for their work on the Prime Video spy series “The Family Man,” starring Manoj Bajpayee, which had two successful seasons and is set to have a third. ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ has been an exhilarating journey for us,” Krishna and Nidimoru stated as reported by Variety. In a exclusive with Variety, the makers stated, “We returned to our favourite turf this time, embracing the storytelling technique of our previous films, ’99,’ ‘Shor In The City.’ And somewhere along the way, we found ourselves making a pulpy, retro genre mix.Netflix has been a like-minded partner sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, quirky story.”

The series, “Guns & Gulaabs” streams on Netflix from August 18, 2023.