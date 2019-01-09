Gully Boy Trailer out: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Valentine Day release take us on Dharavi’s musical ride

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been paired up for the first time.(Photo Source: Indian Express)

Gully Boy Trailer Released: Ranveer Singh has created a dhamaka at the box-office in 2018. He began the year with his brilliant and powerful portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and ended the year with a masala hit in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt took the entire industry by storm with her power-packed performance in spy-thriller Raazi. The two stars have teamed-up for the first together in Gully Boy, the trailer of dropped on Wednesday. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is being produced by her brother Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Gully Boy is in part based on the life and struggles of rapper Divine, its name is inspired by his breakout song, Mere Gully Mein – and his troupe of street rappers, who go by the name “Gully Gang”. Ranveer plays a young man, whose only means of expressing himself in a harsh world is through rhymes. He is joined in the film by Alia and Kalki Koechlin, who play contrasting love interests – Alia is a feisty young girl from a background not too different from Ranveer’s character, and Kalki represents the mainstream success he aspires to.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh style, the dapper star shared a video of himself rapping to Asli Hip Hop, and captioned it as, ‘Gully Boy Aaj’.

He shared another vibrant video telling the world that ‘Apna Time Ayega’.

Alia Bhatt also shared two stories on her Instagram handle with Asli Hip Hop playing in the background.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who last helmed one of four shorts in the Netflix anthology series, Lust Stories. Ranveer recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with Simmba, which is expected to cross Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office. Likewise, Alia starred in the critical and commercial success, Raazi, in 2018.

They will reunite on screen in director Karan Johar’s ambitious Mughal era epic, Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. Gully Boy will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Berlinale Special category, ahead of its release on February 14.