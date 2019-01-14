Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega: Ranveer Singh’s Rap is the Perfect Monday Motivation

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been paired up for the first time. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega: And it’s finally here! Everyone was looking forward to hearing the full version of Apna Time Aayega that played in the background of Gully Boy trailer, and here it is…Featuring the hot-shot rapper Ranveer Singh, the song is out and out amazing! I mean, Ranveer’s transformation as a rapper will literally blow your mind and mind you, he’s not just lip-syncing but he’s actually sung the whole rap in his voice.

After watching this song, we really wonder if there’s anything that Ranveer can’t do. The powerhouse of energy that he is, Apna Time Ayega is almost like a song to prove how Ranveer has arrived and it’s his time to own the industry, one film at a time. What a way to start 2019…rapping with a bang!

Watch Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy ft. Ranveer Singh:



Ranveer Singh’s rap drama Gully Boy is the next big thing that is eagerly awaited by the fans. After his energetic performance in Simmba, he is here to flaunt his rapping skills in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. The trailer of this Alia Bhatt starrer went miles on the social media, garnering tremendous positive reviews. No one really imagined Singh rapping his way to the heart of the audience so efficiently but here he is with the very first song named “Apna Time Ayega.”

Ranveer has not only learnt rapping himself but also has lent his voice throughout the film. Comparisons are ought to come his way but who cares, really? The kind of impact that our talented gully boy has created with his words and rhymes is enough for us to get into the tune.

Watch Trailer:



In this song, you can totally feel the vibe of the rap that the makers consciously put into the drama. From choosing the right words to rhyming them with utter perfection, they have nailed every bit of the video. While most of the time we see raps filled with words like ‘booze’, ‘girls’ and ‘high heels’, the makers of Gully Boy have given us the motivational rap of the Bollywood which the music makers kept us away from for so many years. Speaking of Ranveer, what do we even say? From his look to his energy, the guy has achieved perfection.

If this is the magic of the song, how will be the film? The film is slated to hit the silver screens on February 14 this year.