Gully Boy review: Ranveer and Alia’s ‘time aa gaya’

Gully Boy Review: Gully Boy comes to theatres today and critics have given it big thumbs up to the film and it seems the audiences are liking it too. The film on its opening day had a good start.

Trade analysit and film critic Girish Johar wrote on Twitter, “Wooow #GullyBoy opens to a flying start at the Box Office #ApnaTimeAayega #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt”

With Ranveer Singh playing a street rapper named Murad, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is inspired by the story of underground rappers Divine and Naezy. The film also boasts of a stellar cast – Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As the film is based on street rap, its music has generated quite a buzz; Gully Boy’s has a music album with 18 tracks bringing together over 54 artists.

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the plot of the film revolves around a young man who breaks free through street rap. Dialogues have been penned by Vijay Maurya.

Film critic sumit kadel also praised the film.

#GullyBoy is Raw, Real & Inspiring , screen play is slow in parts but strong writing & direction camouflage that minus . @RanveerOfficial delivers his most subtle & honest performance, @aliaa08 is FANTASTIC.Climax is the HIGHLIGHT. Youth gonna love the film. Rating -⭐⭐⭐????(3.5) — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2019

Giving the film three and a half stars, Film critic Shubhra Gupta of the Indian Express says ‘Inka time aa gaya’. In her review, Gupta lauded Gully Boy for its focus on “minorities, the underclass, the people who have no access to the fancy arcades of wealthy India”

Ranveer Singh’s Murad shows the gritty underbelly of Mumbai’s rundown buildings and the people that live in them. While many have made parallels to Eminem’s 8 Mile, Gully Boy, Shubhra Gupta says, stands on its own with its story rooted in “the Mumbai idiom”.

Gupta also praised Alia Bhatt for her “perky, madly-possessive Safeena” ably supporting Murad and added that her “spirited” Safeena is “terrific”.

However, it is the Rap which is Murad’s saving grace.

Gupta commended Ranveer’s “restrained swagger” and “gentleness to his anger” but felt that the effort showed sometimes. Gupta wished that Kalki Koechlin had more screen time and said that Siddhant Chaturvedi manages to shine despite Singh.

While praising the cast for their performances and the music, Gupta criticised Akhtar for playing it safe and the predictability of the film.

But there are instances where Gupta can’t help but praise the “Muslim-ness” of Murad and Safeena as a “statement”.

Watch Gully Boy trailer here


