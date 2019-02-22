Gully Boy hits a century, earns Rs 100.30 crore

The movie is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gully Boy’ is going strong at the ticket windows and has now crossed the 100 crore mark on the 8 days of its release.

The film has made a total of Rs 100.30 crore. The film received an overwhelming response from viewers, as well as critics owing to its powerful dialogues and the raw acting prowess of the lead pair.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the film’s collections day-wise. Opening at Rs 19.40 crore, the movie kept its pace throughout the week. He took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film with a post.

Watch video:



“#GullyBoy crosses Rs 100 cr in *extended* Week 1… Biz divided… Metros impressive. Driven by plexes… Mass pockets ordinary/dull… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ? 100.30 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran.

#GullyBoy crosses ₹ 100 cr in *extended* Week 1… Biz divided… Metros impressive. Driven by plexes… Mass pockets ordinary/dull… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

The movie is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar, also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The film hit theaters on February 14 and earned a whopping Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day. Gully Boy is doing exceptionally well in metro cities, especially Mumbai. Gully Boy revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular.

Gully Boy also stares Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, and Vijay Raaz, among others.