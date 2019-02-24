Gully Boy breakout star Siddhant Chaturvedi pens heartfelt note after receiving letter, flowers of Amitabh Bachchan

Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Ranveer Singh’s close friend and rapper MC Sher in Gully Boy (Source: Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy have been receiving praises from critics as well as the audience for powerful dialogues, rap songs, and the acting feats of all the characters. Among all these characters, Siddhant Chaturvedi has managed to hog the limelight along with Ranveer and Alia. Chaturvedi, a boy from Uttar Pradesh, made his at Bollywood with the movie.

The actor, who portrayed the role of ‘MC Sher’ in the film, shared with his Instagram account a sincere note after receiving a special letter, bouquet as a token of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan. He posted a picture, posing with the bouquet and the letter sent by Big B. The beginner was all smiles and expressed his happiness with a legend in Hindi. Siddhant thanked Bachchan for the letter and tells him that he hopes to meet him someday in person. He posted another photo, looking at it more closely.

Siddhant’s performance in “Gully Boy” received immense recognition for her portrayal of rapper MC Sher-Ranveer’s mentor in the film. The actor has managed to convince the public with its charm and talent as an interpreter. The character of Siddhant helps Murad, played by Ranveer, discover his talent and display it, despite everyone. He turns out to be one of Murad’s confidants and a guide to the film. The actor began his career in a web series called Life Sahi Hai, produced by Luv Ranjan. After that, he landed the role of a cricketer in the original series Amazon Primes Inside Edge.

In addition to Ranveer, Alia and Siddhant, Gully Boy has a solid background including Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma and Sheeba. Chaddha among others. ‘Gully Boy’ is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes (Divine) and Naved Shaikh (Naezy). The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all his songs have become extremely popular. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar, released theatres February 14, is a great success. The film has already gone through Rs. 100 crore mark.