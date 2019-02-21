Gully Boy box office: Zoya Akhtar’s film beats her own Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, earns Rs 95 crore!

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 6:13 PM

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has beaten the lifetime collection of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to become her highest grosser.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, witnessed a minor dip in its business on Wednesday as it added Rs 6.05 crore more to its kitty. The decline from Tuesday, when the film had collected Rs 8.05 crore, is nearly 25 percent.

Its total collection, after a 7-day run, has reached Rs 95.20 crore. With this, Gully Boy has surpassed the lifetime collection of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Rs 90.27 crore) to become Zoya’s highest-grossing film till date.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet on Thursday, shared that Gully Boy was performing well in metros but the mass circuits were not as strong. Adarsh also said that the film will touch the Rs 100 crore-mark on its Day 8. Here’s the summing up of the film’s business.

Gully Boy, at heart, is the story of an underdog with a dream. The film borrows from the lives of Mumbai-based street rappers Divine and Naezy, both of whom also feature in the film’s eclectic soundtrack.

The film, co-written by Zoya and her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Vijay Maurya in important roles, among others. Upon its release on February 14, it mostly received favorable reviews from movie critics across the country. The word of mouth, too, is extremely positive.

Gully Boy, a joint production venture between Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, is Zoya and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

