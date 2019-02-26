Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer slows down on second Monday!

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 4:58 PM

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has collected Rs 120.80 crore in its 12-day run at the box-office.

gully boy, gully boy review, gully boy trailer, gully boy cast, gully boy songs, gully boy IMDb, gully boy ranveer singh, gully boy book my showBox-office: Gully Boy becomes Zoya Akhtar’s highest grosser

After regaining its lost form in its second weekend at the box-office, Gully Boy slowed down again on its second Monday as it collected a meagre Rs 2.45 crore. The total collection of the musical drama, after a 12-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 120.80 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the lifetime business of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer will largely depend on how it performs in metros post the arrival of Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya in cinemas next Friday. Mr Adarsh, in a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, summed up the business of the film.

He wrote that Gully Boy is slowing down. Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when Luka Chuppi and SonChiriya arrive on Fri. Week 2, Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: Rs 120.80 Cr. India.

Also Read: Surgical Strike 2 on Pakistan: Bollywood salutes Indian Air Force after Balakot airstrike

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Gully Boy, co-written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, is loosely inspired from the lives of Dharavi-based street rappers Divine and Naezy. At heart, it is the story of an underdog with a dream. Murad played brilliantly by Ranveer, is the character in question, who breaks the shackles of reality and achieves his dream of becoming a well-known rapper.

Gully Boy, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in significant parts, received unanimously positive reviews from film critics upon its release on February 14. The word of mouth for the film, too, was positive.
Gully Boy is jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer slows down on second Monday!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition