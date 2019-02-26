Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer slows down on second Monday!

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has collected Rs 120.80 crore in its 12-day run at the box-office.
After regaining its lost form in its second weekend at the box-office, Gully Boy slowed down again on its second Monday as it collected a meagre Rs 2.45 crore. The total collection of the musical drama, after a 12-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 120.80 crore.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the lifetime business of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer will largely depend on how it performs in metros post the arrival of Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya in cinemas next Friday. Mr Adarsh, in a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, summed up the business of the film.
He wrote that Gully Boy is slowing down. Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when Luka Chuppi and SonChiriya arrive on Fri. Week 2, Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: Rs 120.80 Cr. India.
Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:
#GullyBoy is slowing down… Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019
Gully Boy, co-written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, is loosely inspired from the lives of Dharavi-based street rappers Divine and Naezy. At heart, it is the story of an underdog with a dream. Murad played brilliantly by Ranveer, is the character in question, who breaks the shackles of reality and achieves his dream of becoming a well-known rapper.
Gully Boy, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in significant parts, received unanimously positive reviews from film critics upon its release on February 14. The word of mouth for the film, too, was positive.
Gully Boy is jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.
