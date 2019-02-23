Gully Boy box office collection Day 9: Ranveer Sing-starrer film earns this much till now

The Zoya Akhtar movie, which entered in the second week, has already crossed the 100 crore mark.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy is minting money from the ticket counter across the country ever since it was released. Ever since the trailer and songs of the movie was released, the excitement amongst the mass was pretty high.

The movie has already amassed a whopping Rs 104.20 crore, upon entering the second week. The film has collected Rs 3.75 crore nett on its 9th day, the second Friday since the release. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to say, “Gully Boy shows decent hold at metros [target audience] on [second] Fri… Biz on [second] Sat and Sun should witness ample growth since plexes tend to register substantial footfalls over the weekend… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr. Total: Rs 104.20 cr. India biz.”

Gully Boy is currently the highest opener of 2019, followed by ‘Total Dhamaal’ by Ajay Devgan. The movie that features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz, apart from Ranveer Singh collected Rs 100.30 crore by end of the first week.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh also wrote on his microblogging site, “GullyBoy is getting a substantial chunk of revenue from metros… Mumbai circuit is super-strong…” This probably just hits that the movie has drawn the urban, multiplex-going audience more than the rural ones. The story is based on Mumbai, has drawn a massive chuck of audience from there only.

‘Gully Boy’ is well on its way to becoming Zoya Akhtar’s biggest box-office success so far. Her previous films, be it Dil Dhadakne Do or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was not much of a success – which gathered Rs 76.88 crore and Rs 90.27 crore respectively.

The movie was released on February 14 and revolves around the life of rappers in the ghettos of Mumbai.