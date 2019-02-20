Gully Boy box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer inches close to Rs 100 crore mark!

The film is inspired by the life of street rappers Naezy and Divine.

Zoya Akhtar’s latest directorial venture, Gully Boy, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, not only have critics praising the film, but it is also minting the big bucks at the box-office. So far, Gully Boy has earned Rs 89.15 crore, within the first six days of its release. The film, which opened on a weekday (Valentine’s Day), had a big opening day, making Rs 19.40 crore. And while it had a disappointing Friday and Saturday, making Rs 13.10 crore and 18.65 crores at the box-office, Sunday was substantially better for the film as it made Rs 21.30 crore.

The first Monday too was decent for the film as it earned Rs 8.65 crore while the film maintained its trajectory on Tuesday too with Rs 8.05 crore. Ideally, the film needs to make as much as it can in the next two days as this Friday, it’ll get tough competition at the box-office from the Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Total Dhamaal, set to hit theatres on February 22.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#GullyBoy is getting substantial chunk of revenue from metros… Mumbai circuit is super-strong… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 89.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

Meanwhile, film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, revealed on his Twitter account that Gully Boy is getting a substantial chunk of revenue from metros and its Mumbai box-office collections have been the strongest. This could also mean, that despite being a story about the poor people of India, the film is predominantly being seen by the multiplex audiences and not the single screen ones.

Despite that, Gully Boy is on its way to becoming Zoya Akhtar’s biggest box-office success so far. The director has previously delivered films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do. While Lucky By Chance with Farhan Akhtar in the lead wasn’t a box-office success, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara made Rs 76.88 crore and Rs 90.27 crore respectively. So, by tomorrow, Gully Boy will become Zoya Akhtar’s biggest hit ever and probably her first film to make it to the Rs 100 crore club.