Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer crosses Rs 70-cr mark

Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s movie is on a roll and pacing towards Rs 100 crore. Not only in India the movie is performing very well overseas as well.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is turning out to be a terrific box-office performer. The musical drama, on its first Sunday, collected a handsome Rs 21.30 crore. Its total collection, after the extended four-day weekend, stands at Rs 72.45 crore, which is fantastic.

While the film is registering an exceptional business in the metros, the Mumbai circuit, in particular, is phenomenal. Despite the absence of the quintessential elements that make a commercial massy entertainer, Gully Boy is picking up the pace in Tier-2 cities, which is great news.

While Gully Boy surpassed the Rs 50 crore-mark on Day 3, it will easily go past the Rs 75 crore-mark on its Day 5. It is on the verge of beating the lifetime business of Dil Dhadakne Do (Rs 76.88 crore), Zoya’s last release.

#GullyBoy benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon]

Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up the film’s business in tweets he posted on Monday afternoon.

#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend… Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]… Metros exceptional… Mumbai circuit terrific… Tier-2 cities pick up… Metros to trend strongly on weekdays… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

At heart, Gully Boy is the story of an underdog with a dream. It is loosely based on the lives of Dharavi-based street rappers Divine and Naezy. Incidentally, the two have also contributed to the film’s soundtrack, among many others.

Gully Boy, also featuring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in important roles, released on February 14 to mostly positive reviews from film critics. The word of mouth, too, is largely in the favour of the film. It is a joint production venture between Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.