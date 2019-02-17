Gully Boy box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer collects over Rs 50 crore in 3 days!

The Zoya Akhtar film has made a total of around Rs 50 crore. (IE)

Gully Boy box office collection Day 3: Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, picked up the pace on its first Saturday at the box-office as it added Rs 18.65 crore more to its kitty. It has now gone past the Rs 50 crore-mark. Its total collection, after a three-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 51.15 crore, which is absolutely fantastic, said film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to Adarsh, metros are driving the business of Gully Boy with mass belts and Tier-2 cities showing considerable improvement. Adarsh, in a tweet, stated that the film will score big on its first Sunday to ensure a robust extended weekend total – it might easily cross the Rs 70 crore-mark. Earlier on Thursday, Gully Boy opened big with a collection of Rs 19.40 crore. Courtesy the Valentine’s Day, the youth turned up in huge numbers, especially in the late evening and night shows. On Friday, however, the film saw a dip and earned Rs 13.10 crore.

#GullyBoy catches speed… Crosses ₹ 50 cr… Metros excellent, driving the biz… Mass belt/Tier-2 cities improve… Day 4 [Sun] should be huge again… ₹ 70 cr+ *extended* weekend on cards… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr. Total: ₹ 51.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Gully Boy, at heart, is a story of an underdog with a dream. The musical drama is loosely based on the life of Dharavi-based street rappers Divine and Naezy. The two have also contributed to the film’s eclectic soundtrack.

Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in important roles. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, the film hit the screens on February 14.