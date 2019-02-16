Gully Boy box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer sees a dip, mints Rs 13.10 crore!

The film is inspired by the life of street rappers Naezy and Divine.

Gully Boy box office collection day 2: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has received rave reviews from almost all the film critics and the general audience reactions too have been extremely positive. The hype around the movie before the release was quite high as a result, the opening collections of Gully Boy were a massive Rs 19.40 crore. With the strong opening day, Gully Boy became the highest day one opener of Alia Bhatt’s career and second highest for Ranveer Singh, with Simmba being the highest by just a crore.

However, on day two the collections have taken a dip. Gully Boy made Rs 13.10 crore on its day 2 taking its two days total Rs 32.50 crore. Tweeting about the collections of Gully Boy, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that Gully Boy dips in metros and mass circuits on Day 2… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: 32.50 cr. India.

#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2… Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]… Strong *extended* weekend on cards… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: ₹ 32.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

Gully Boy Trailer:



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is about Murad (Ranveer), a rapper from the slums of Mumbai, who wants to rise above his socio-economic status to become a star. Despite being discouraged over and over again, he manages to take the underground rap scene by storm. The film is inspired by the life of street rappers Naezy and Divine.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Gully Boy also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

Well, the dip in collections is due to the fact that day two was a normal day as the movie was coming off Valentine’s Day, even though that wasn’t an off but youth turned up in big numbers. As the word of mouth is extremely positive, Gully Boy is expected to show huge growth on Saturday and Sunday.