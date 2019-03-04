Gully Boy box office collection Day 18: Ranveer, Alia starrer crosses Rs 130 crore mark!

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 5:15 PM

Gully Boy box office collection Day 18: Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, has surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree.

The film is inspired by the life of street rappers Naezy and Divine.

Gully Boy box office collection Day 18: Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, has performed decently at the box-office. The musical drama, on its third Sunday in cinemas, saw limited growth as it collected Rs 2.55 crore. The jump from its third Saturday, when it had earned Rs 2.10 crore, is over 21 per cent. After an 18-day run at the box-office, its total earning stands at Rs 132.93 crore.

With this development, Gully Boy, co-written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree (Rs 129.90 crore). The horror comedy, released last year, had turned out to be a sleeper hit.

Sharing the latest box-office figures of Gully Boy on his Twitter account, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, Gully Boy sees growth on third Saturday and Sunday, has almost exhausted its run beyond select metros, will remain steady today due to partial holiday – Mahashivratri. Week 3 – Fri 1.18 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 132.93 cr. India.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

At heart, Gully Boy is the story of an underdog with a dream. Murad, a Dharavi-based boy, is the underdog here, who breaks the shackles of reality to realise his dream of becoming a popular rapper. Ranveer has played the character with finesse.

Gully Boy, released on February 14, the Valentine’s Day, received unanimously positive reviews from film critics across the country. The word of mouth, too, has gone in the film’s favour. It is a joint production venture between Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment.

