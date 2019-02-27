Gully Boy box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 120 crore mark!

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 3:17 PM

Gully Boy box office collection day 13: Gully Boy box office collection day 13 is out now. After earning well in its opening week, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is now slowing down due to the release of Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy has also gained the title of his second-biggest opening movie after his previous release, Simmba. (IE)

Zoya Akhtar’s fourth film has turned out to be her highest grosser. The movie has already crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and is now all set to go past Rs 125 crore mark today. The movie opened big, giving Alia Bhatt her highest opener and Ranveer Singh his third highest opening day ever. And remained strong at the box office over its week one. However, the movie slowed down in its second week due to the onslaught of the Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhamaal.

The movie made Rs 2.30 crore on its day 13, taking its 13 days total to Rs 123.10 crore. The movie will surpass the lifetime collections of Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser till date Raazi. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and tweeted the box office figures of Gully Boy. He wrote that Gully Boy is steady at premium multiplexes/select metros. [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: 123.10 cr. India.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

The movie is Ranveer Singh’s third consecutive Rs 200 crore grosser after Simmba and Padmaavat. The movie is expected to make Rs 140 crore by the end of its lifetime run as it will face further competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi, which releases this week.

