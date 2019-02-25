Gully Boy box office collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer consolidates its position, nears Rs 120 crore!

The film is inspired by the life of street rappers Naezy and Divine.

Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, by all means, is a winner at the box-office. The musical drama, on its second Sunday, added Rs 7.10 crore more to its kitty. Its total collection, after an 11-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 118.35 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the business of Gully Boy is now dependent on metros. Adarsh is confident that the film will cross the Rs 125 crore mark in the next few days. He summed up the film’s business in the tweet.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#GullyBoy⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 100.30 cr [Thu release; 8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 18.05 cr

Total: ₹ 118.35 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#GullyBoy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun… Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross ₹ 125 cr in next few days… [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 118.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Earlier on February 14, the Valentine’s Day, Gully Boy opened big with earning of Rs 19.40 crore. While the film made significant money in its extended four-day weekend, it had to struggle a bit during weekdays. However, by regaining its form in the second weekend, it has now managed to reach a respectable total.

Gully Boy borrows from the lives of Mumbai-based street rappers Divine and Naezy. At its heart, the film is a story of an underdog with a dream. Ranveer plays Murad who dares to think beyond the confines of (his) reality and achieves his dream of becoming a rapper.

Gully Boy, co-written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in important roles, among others. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from film critics. The word of mouth, too, has been very much in its favour.