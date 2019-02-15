Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s second biggest opener has been leaked online by Tamilrockers

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer received good reviews from the critics with film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the film three and a half stars. (IE)

Gully Boy Collection: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s movie presenting the story of a rap artist in Mumbai and finding himself in his words resonated has with the audience. On Day 1 of the film, Gully Boy had the second biggest opening for a Ranveer Singh movie. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar got a double-digit start at the box office, collecting 19.40 crore on its opening day. On Day 2, the film is expected to maintain its stronghold.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#GullyBoy is Ranveer Singh’s second biggest opener… Lower than #Simmba… Higher than #Padmaavat… Opening Day:

1. #Simmba ? 20.72 cr

2. #GullyBoy ? 19.40 cr [Thu; revised]

3. #Padmaavat ? 19 cr [Thu]

4. #Gunday ? 16.12 cr

5. #GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela ? 16 cr

India biz.”

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer received good reviews from the critics with film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the film three and a half stars.

Gupta had praised Ranveer’s Murad for bringing “gentleness to his anger” and found Alia’s “Spirited” Safeena to be “terrific”

Gully Boy is inspired by underground rappers Divine and Naezy and also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film which is based on street rap generated quite a buzz with its music album boasting of 18 tracks by 54 artists.

The film has been written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and dialogues by Vijay Maurya.

Commenting on the film’s business, Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Mumbai circuit outperformed by Collecting in excess of ? 7 cr nett.”

#GullyBoy collected approx ? 18-18.5 cr nett on Thursday. Mumbai circuit outperformed by Collecting in excess of ? 7 cr nett. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 15, 2019



“Wooow ???????????? #GullyBoy opens to a flying start at the Box Office !!!! ?? #ApnaTimeAayega #RanveerSingh #AliaBhat,” film critic Girish Johar added on Twitter who had earlier said that the film was expected to earn Rs 15 crore on its opening day.



Indian Express’s Gupta commended Kalki Koechlin but felt that she should have had more screen time and also lauded Siddhant Chaturvedi for having a presence of his own next to Ranveer Singh.

Although Gupta praised the cast and the music complimenting the film, Gupta picked on Akhtar’s need for playing it safe and the predictability of it.

Meanwhile, with the film performing well, it has also come under the radar of the notorious torrent website Tamilrockers which despite several bans bounces back every time with a new domain. Users are accessing it via proxy servers.

Some of the films that have been leaked by Tamilrockers are – Uri: The Surgical Strike, Petta, 2.0, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Viswasam and The Accidental Prime Minister. Even Hollywood films are not safe from its clutches as it even leaked Aquaman and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

After 2.0 producers Lyca Productions appealed, the Madras High Court ordered the internet service providers to ban 12,000 websites, out of which 2000 were said to be run by Tamilrockers alone.