Gully Boy: Asli Hip Hop teaser released! Celebs laud Ranveer Singh’s rap!

After releasing the posters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, the makers of the film released a trailer announcement video on Friday. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 14.
Zoya Akhtar has always delivered unique takes on simple ideas. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Dil Dhadakne Do, the writer-director is known for her ‘hatke’ films. Her latest project Gully Boy which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, two of the biggest actors in the industry today, is all about hip-hop from the streets. The actors announced the date of trailer release in an interesting way with Ranveer’s rap song Asli Hip Hop as the voice over while showing snippets from the film.
Several celebrities have reacted to the song as it shows Ranveer talking about a small town boy aspiring for success. The video stars Alia and Kalki Koechlin with Ranveer roaming the streets of Mumbai as an underground rapper.
Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote that he loved the teaser and can’t wait to see the film #GullyBoy.
I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy ❤❤❤ https://t.co/hpY139NsY4
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 4, 2019
Arjun Kapoor, who is Ranveer close friend and relative wrote, “Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!!”
Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!! https://t.co/fdn63fCtdF
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 4, 2019
Reacting on the teaser actor Abhishek Bachchan called it insanely awesome and praised all the characters of the movie.
This is insanely awesome! FIRE!! Well done Zo #ZoyaAkhtar. @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08, @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar – Respect! #GullyBoy https://t.co/8gMz3GAkKn #Represent
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 4, 2019
Praising Zoya Akhtar, Director Anurag Kashyap said “this feels so good”
This feels so good Zoya Akhtar https://t.co/xljbpQZN3o
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 4, 2019
Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor called the teaser a ‘MASTERPIECE’
MASTERPIECE #ZoyaAkhtar @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/GfifQ3HJri
— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 4, 2019
Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait said that she has never been excited about a film, but the teaser of Gullyboy is HOT.
Yeaaah!! #AskiHipHop never been this excited about a film.
Big fat juicy love to the entire team.
This is HOT and I can’t wait for the trailer to DROP! https://t.co/p6OMPBKUjp
— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) January 4, 2019
Actress Alia Bhatt shared the poster of her movie on Instagram, trending it as #gullyboy – the voice of streets.
The film will hit theatres on February 14.
