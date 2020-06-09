Gulabo Sitabo on June 12: Ahead of film release on Amazon Prime, Amitabh Bachchan throws tongue twister challenge!

The film was initially slated to release in November last year.

Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan has thrown a tongue twister challenge on Instagram! Ahead of the June 12 digital release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to Instagram to throw a tongue twister challenge. The users are supposed to repeat the tongue twister five times. In the hilarious video announcing the twister, the veteran actor tries to complete the tongue twister, only to repeatedly fail. He challenged his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, his co-stars in upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The tongue twister is, “Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo, Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo”.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, while taking the challenge, repeated the tongue twister and captioned the video saying Baankey, his character in the video, was also an expert in tongue twisters. He further nominated producer-director Karan Johar, actor Varun Dhawan, rapper Badshah, actor Arjun Kapoor and actor Taapsee Pannu.

Gulabo Sitabo is being released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, even as the move was opposed by cinema hall owners, who said this would lead to other filmmakers shifting to OTT platforms, causing huge losses to the film theatre industry. It is the first mainstream Bollywood film which will forego theatrical release to directly release digitally, according to IE.

The film is a story about a Mirza Sheikh, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and a Baankey Sodhi, who are caught in a game of one-upmanship against each other. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has previously worked with BigB in Piku and Ayushmann in Vicky Donor, the comedy-drama film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The filming for the movie began in June 2019, around the same time when a quirky teaser poster for the film was also released.

The film was initially slated to release in November last year, but was rescheduled a few times before it was finally scheduled for April 17. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, it was announced in May that the film would be released on Prime Video.