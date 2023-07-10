Gruhas and Collective Artists Network Join Forces to Invest in India’s Young Entrepreneurs in the consumer space!

Nikhil Kamath – Abhijeet Pai, Founders of Gruhas, and the Collective Artists Network led by founder and group CEO Vijay Subramaniam forge a partnership to invest in supporting and empowering young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the consumer sector through a fund. This strategic collaboration will enable the growth of India’s consumer economy, fostering innovation and financial enablement.

This association marks the first-ever convergence of media, entertainment, and venture capital in India, as pioneers in their respective industries, Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network are committed to fostering innovation and driving economic development in India. By leveraging their combined resources and networks, this partnership aims to provide aspiring young leaders with a unique springboard to launch their innovative ideas and redefine the Indian business landscape.

One of India’s most successful investors/entrepreneurs, Nikhil Kamath, is a visionary with a proven track record of success in the business and finance world. Abhijeet Pai on the other hand is a second-generation industrialist, a new age investor and entrepreneur who has successfully backed over 25 start-ups & three funds since 2014.

As co-founders of Gruhas, a company that harnesses innovation and entrepreneurship by partnering with remarkable individuals to build global companies, Kamath and Pai both bring a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership.

India’s only marketplace for popular culture and an integrated creative community, The Collective Artists Network, led by Vijay Subramaniam through their extensive network and resources, has played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s largest celebrity and creator economy and amplifying the voices of talent across the country.

This partnership represents a memorandum of understanding and intent between Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network. By combining their networks and resources, the two units are poised to revolutionize the Indian business landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and driving the growth of the consumer products and technology sector. This initiative reflects their shared commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic development.

This alliance represents a turning point in India’s entrepreneurial spirit, showcasing the transformative potential of collaboration. As the world eagerly watches, Gruhas and the Collective Artists Network are set to ignite a wave of innovation, trailblazing startups, and groundbreaking ideas.