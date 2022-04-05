Grammys’ In Memorium segment misses mentioning Lata Mangeshkar; Kangana Ranaut calls for boycott of western awards

The 64th Grammy Award held in Las Vegas drew attention over the Ukrainian President’s special video message and BTS Army’s performance. But the event had nothing much for Indian music fans except for Indian-American singer Falguni Shah winning the Grammy Award this year for the Best Children’s Music Album and Indian composer Ricky Kej winning the Best New age Album category along with rock legend Stewart Copeland.

Tribute to the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar’s was also missing in 2022 Grammys’ In Memoriam’ section. While late Broadway composers Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Hawkins, and Tom Parker were remembered, there was no mention of the world-renowned late melody queen from India, leaving her fans upset. Late music composer Bappi Lahiri was also not mentioned.

Like her fans, actress Kangana Ranaut too expressed her disappointment over Lata Mangeshkar not receiving a tribute on the international stage. She urged the film fraternity to take a stand over awards that she said claimed to be ‘international’ that ‘sideline legendary artists because of their race and ideologies” she said. “both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji… our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards…,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram story. She finally asked her followers to boycott ‘snooty western awards’.

Mangeshkar was also not remembered at the Oscars 2022 ‘In Memorium’ segment last week that mentioned late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor last year.

Several fans of the iconic singer expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse on Monday. Her name, however, was mentioned in a comprehensive list featured on the Grammys website.

Lata Mangeshkar’s name was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ‘In Memoriam’ segment that was held on March 13. Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6.