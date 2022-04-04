Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy draws attention to war with Russia with power-packed video message

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has become the talking point of all international forums and events. During the 2022 Grammy awards, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appeal to support the country in any way they can but not with silence. The message was pre-recorded video that was filmed 48 hours prior to the event in a bunker in Kyiv amid ongoing Russian military operations in the country.

Zelenskyy’s message served as a preface to John Legends Live’s performance of ‘Free’ as a part of a special tribute to Ukraine. Americans across the socio-political spectrum have expressed broad support for Ukraine by all means be it military or humanitarian assistance.

Grammy 2022 host, Trevor Noah introduced the special performance wishing for hope to sweep in through music in Ukraine. “Even in the darkest times, music has the power to lift spirits and give you hope for a brighter tomorrow. There’s nobody who could use a little hope right now more than the people of Ukraine.”, he said.

Zelenskyy in his video message went on the explain how war can silence the music and the sound of music should be high enough to end the war. He went on to pay tributes to the soldiers in the war calling them musicians swearing armors instead a of a tux.

Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence. Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.” he said.

Nevertheless, he defended his freedom in a land that is being silenced by the Russian bombs he said. He then went on to urge the audience at the Grammy’s to fill the silence with music, to support Ukraine in any way they can but not silence, and only then peace will come, he added. He urged those listening to talk about the war. “Tell the truth about war. On your social networks. On TV. Support us in any way you can. Any. But not silence,” he said.

He concluded his speech by naming several Ukrainian cities saying, “I have dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.”

Earlier Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said that she had attempted to have the Ukrainian leader appear virtually.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Initially, the ceremony was scheduled for January 31st but the spike in Covid-19 cases ensured the event had to be delayed.

Indian composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy. He and Steward Copeland, drummer for The Police, won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides. He shared a post on social media as well. On his Instagram, Rocky Kej wrote: “So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Absolutely love this living legend standing next to me – Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart’s 6th.”Ricky Kej was born in the USA but now lives and works in Bengaluru.

AR Rahman also attended the Grammys, like every year.