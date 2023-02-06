Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based composer, wins his third Grammy

Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for ‘Divine Tides’ with rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) making him the only Indian to win three Grammy awards.

Previously, Ricky Kej won two Grammy Awards under the Best New Age Album category — in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’, and in 2022 for his album Divine Tides.

Speaking about his album after the Grammy nomination, Ricky Kej said, “It feels absolutely surreal to win the biggest prize in music again for the third time. I am extremely grateful to have had another opportunity to make my country India proud by achieving this on the biggest platform in the world for music.”

Thanking everyone, he added, “I’d like to thank the Recording Academy for this honour, my collaborators Stewart Copeland, Herbert Waltl, Eric Schilling, and everyone else who made this album possible.”

About ‘Divine Tides’

Divine Tides includes nine songs and eight music videos featuring the diverse natural beauty found around the world. Ricky says many of the videos were built around footage shot by acquaintances from around the world.

Ricky Kej is known internationally for taking a stand about the environment and making music about the threat to Nature. He has released albums like Shanti Samsara and Earth love, which are all about the world and the urgency to save it from destruction.