Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Billie Eilish, H.E.R- Women rule the three big awards; check full winner list

Initially, the award show was scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles, but was postponed on the back of Covid-19 outbreak. Image: IE/AP

The 63rd edition of the Grammys- the most elite awards when it comes to the music industry took place not 12 hours ago and netizens are going gaga over it. “Who runs the world: Girls!” Well, Beyonce surely said it right a few years ago and the singer has now set a historic record with Grammys. After winning big in Grammys 2021, Queen Bey now has 28 Grammys in total surpassing the record held by singer Alison Krauss to become the female artist with most trophies awards by the Recording Academy. What’s interesting is that the three big awards of the evening went to women. Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted, H.E.R. won Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe and Taylor Swift was awarded with Album of the Year for her latest album Folkore. Also, Swift became the first woman to receive Album of the Year award.

What is even more interesting is that Megan Thee Stallion emerged as the biggest winner as she took home three Grammys on Sunday. She won awards for Best Rap Song, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Performance for Savage and was praised by many. Billie Eilish while receiving her award did mention Meghan and said that she deserved it.

Check the complete list of winners

Record of the Year went to Billie Eilish for Everything I Wanted

Album of the Year went to Taylor Swift for Folklore

Song of the Year went to H.E.R for I Can’t Breathe

Best Pop Solo Performance went to Harry Styles for Watermelon Sugar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Rain On Me

Best New Artist went to Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album went to Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album went to James Taylor for American Standard

Best Rock Song went to Brittany Howard for Stay High

Best Rock Album went to The Strokes for The New Abnormal

Best Rock Performance went to Fiona Apple for Shameika

Best Metal Performance went to Body Count for Bum-Rush

Best Alternative Music Album went to Fiona Apple for Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Best R&B Album went to John Legend for Bigger Love

Best R&B Song went to Robert Glasper by Better Than I Imagined

Best R&B Performance went to Beyonce for Black Parade

Best Melodic Rap Performance went to Anderson Paak for Lockdown

Best Traditional R&B Performance went to Ledisi for Anything For You

Best Rap Performance went to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce for Savage

Best Rap Album went to Nas for King’s Disease

Best Rap Song went to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce for Savage

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album went to Snarky Puppy for Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Best Dance Electronic Album went to Kaytranada for Bubba

Best Dance Recording went to Kaytranada and Kali Uchis for 10%

Best Country Duo/Group Performance went to Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber for 10,000 Hours

Best Country Solo Performance went to Vince Gill for When My Amy Pray

Best New Age Album went to Jim “Kimo” West for More Guitar Stories

Best Country Album went to Miranda Lambert for Wildcard

Best Country Song went to The Highwomen for Crowded Table

Best Improvised Jazz Solo went to Chick Corea for All Blues

Best Jazz Vocal Album went to Kurt Elling for Secrets Are The Best Stories

Best Latin Jazz Album went to Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra for Four Questions

Best Jazz Instrumental Album went to Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade for Trilogy 2

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album went to Maria Schneider Orchestra for Data Lords

Best Bluegrass Album went to Billy Strings for Home

Best Reggae Album went to Toots And The Maytals for Got To Be Tough

Best Contemporary Blues Album went to Fantastic Negrito for Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Best Traditional Blues Album went to Bobby Rush for Rawer Than Raw

Best Comedy Album went to Tiffany Haddish for Black Mitzvah

Best Spoken Word Album went to Rachel Maddow for Blowout

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media went to Jojo Rabbit by various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media went to Hildur Guanadottir for Joker

Best Music Film went to Linda Ronstadt for Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice

Best Music Video went to Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, (also featuring Blue Ivy Carter) for Brown Skin Girl

The awards witnessed many spectacular performances by BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and Miranda Lambert among others. It is to note that millions of people across the world expected a win for Korean boy band BTS (who also became the first Korean artist to be nominated for Grammys and perform there). However, they could not win the award in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song Dynamite.

The award show was hosted by Trevor Noah on March 14, 2021. Initially, the award show was scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles, but was postponed on the back of Covid-19 outbreak.

Been here before but this time Song Of The Year! A forever moment. This song means so much more than being recognized for it. This song made such an impact. Thank you a million times!!! #GRAMMYs https://t.co/lpYTqqfbwc pic.twitter.com/KxyZFqProb — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) March 15, 2021